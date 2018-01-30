Watch: Man steals Sanford woman's car at gunpoint as she arrives home

SANFORD, Fla. - Sanford police are seeking a man who stole a woman’s car and purse at gunpoint Friday.
The man carjacked the woman around 10:30 p.m. along Kays Landing Drive as she was getting out of her 2016 Mercedes C300, police said.
A video of the carjacking shows the man pointed a black handgun at her and demanded she give him the keys to her car and her purse.
The carjacking has left those who live nearby shaken.
“It’s really shocking because I heard lots of good things about this neighborhood,” said S.K. Gaffar.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800 423-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimeline.org.
