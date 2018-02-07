0 Police: Gunman shoots Sanford home as family sleeps inside

SANFORD, Fla. - A woman and her children were awakened late Tuesday when a person sprayed their home with bullets, the Sanford Police Department said.

The shooting was reported shortly before 11:45 p.m. at a home on West 12th Street near Avocado Avenue, Sanford police spokesman Ronny Neal said.

"The (resident) was sleeping when she heard gunshots outside the home," Neal said. "Several bullet holes were found in the front living room."

Alexis Boykins, who said she has lived at the home for four years, called the shooting senseless.

"What was y'all's reason to come here, (where) seven kids lay their head at?" Boykins said. "(How do you) feel like you had the authority to come here and ... take someone's life?"

Marcus Killingsworth was fatally shot in the driveway of an adjacent home in March 2013, investigators said.

Police said Channel 9 shared with detectives footage of two men walking away from the home after that shooting.

Investigators said they arrested the men in the fatal shooting seven months later.

On TV 27 at 7am, we are talking to a mother in Sanford who wants to know why someone fired their gun toward her home where she and her seven children were sleeping. pic.twitter.com/yIaBea5Svm — Ty Russell (@TRussellWFTV) February 7, 2018

A sign that reads "In loving memory of Big Marc" still stands outside the home.

No one was injured in Tuesday's shooting, which remains under investigation.

The gunman remains at large.

No other details were given.

