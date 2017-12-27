SANFORD, Fla. - Sanford police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was shot and killed early Wednesday while riding his bicycle.
Police were called to the intersection of Terry Lane and Scott Drive after residents called 911 saying they heard at least 15 gunshots.
Sanford police say an 18 year old man was shot multiple times at the intersection of terry lane and Scott drive (north of the airport). Callers reported hearing about 15 shots. Police now asking. Folks to call crimeline pic.twitter.com/illVhgXYCR— Ty Russell (@TRussellWFTV) December 27, 2017
The shooting was reported shortly after midnight.
The victim has not been identified.
A Crimeline reward sign was placed at the scene and stated that a $5,000 reward was available for anyone with information.
This is the sign near the shooting scene. Sanford PD spokesperson says this was just placed out here this morning by investigators pic.twitter.com/eCfIlHnXby— Ty Russell (@TRussellWFTV) December 27, 2017
The shooting death marks the ninth homicide in the city this year.
The homicide rate is the most the city has seen in 10 years.
