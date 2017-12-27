  • Police: 18-year-old shot, killed in Sanford

    By: Ty Russell

    SANFORD, Fla. - Sanford police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was shot and killed early Wednesday while riding his bicycle. 

    Police were called to the intersection of Terry Lane and Scott Drive after residents called 911 saying they heard at least 15 gunshots.

    The shooting was reported shortly after midnight.

    The victim has not been identified.

    A Crimeline reward sign was placed at the scene and stated that a $5,000 reward was available for anyone with information.

    The shooting death marks the ninth homicide in the city this year.

    The homicide rate is the most the city has seen in 10 years.  

