Man shot in chest in Deltona

DELTONA, Fla. - A 28-year-old man was shot in the chest in Deltona Saturday afternoon, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.
The man was shot around 1:30 p.m. along the 2300 block of Dumas Avenue, deputies said.
The man was taken to a nearby hospital. Deputies did not say how serious his injuries are.
Deputies said the shooting appeared to be drug-related.
The investigation is still active.
