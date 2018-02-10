  • Man shot in chest in Deltona

    DELTONA, Fla. - A 28-year-old man was shot in the chest in Deltona Saturday afternoon, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said. 

    The man was shot around 1:30 p.m. along the 2300 block of Dumas Avenue, deputies said. 

    The man was taken to a nearby hospital. Deputies did not say how serious his injuries are. 

    Deputies said the shooting appeared to be drug-related.

    The investigation is still active.
     

