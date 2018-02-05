  • Man shot while driving in Orange County

    By: Jason Kelly

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 45-year-old man was shot early Monday while driving near the Orange-Seminole County line, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

    The shooting was reported shortly before 12:45 a.m. on Chuluota Road, Orange County Lt. Kyle Morse said.

    Deputies met the victim at The Hitching Post Bar & Grill in Seminole County's Chuluota neighborhood, where he told them he was driving northbound on Chuluota Road in Orange County when someone in a white vehicle began shooting at his vehicle, Morse said.

    Investigators said the victim, whose identity hasn't been released, was taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford with non-life-threatening injuries.

    The gunman remains at large.

    The shooting remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

