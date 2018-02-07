More tenants complain of mold, mildew in Orlando apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. - Residents at South Ridge Apartments on Oak Ridge Road in Orlando are still complaining about filthy conditions that are making them sick.
Channel 9 first reported about a resident who said her apartment was filled with mold and had a sewage backup.
Since the report, other residents have shared similar complaints about mildew and faulty appliances.
Photos: South Ridge Apartments plagued with mold, mildew
One resident, who asked not to be identified, showed Channel 9 reporter Karen Parks evidence of mold and mildew inside the apartment she shares with her husband and two small children.
She said her family has suffered from bronchitis, colds, congestion and sinus issues since moving into the apartment, and that months of complaints have fallen on deaf ears.
A manager, who would only identify himself as Michael, said he wouldn’t comment on the matter to protect tenant privacy.
A spokesperson for code enforcement said the best way to handle such issues is to call 311 and file a complaint.
The spokesperson said 80 percent of complaints come into compliance after 40 days.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}