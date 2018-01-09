The cold snap last week did a number on sea turtles across Florida.
More than 850 cold-stunned sea turtles from Bay and Gulf counties are being rehabilitated at Gulf World Marine Institute, according to the institute's Facebook page.
Several agencies across Florida rescued the sea turtles last week when temperatures dipped below freezing.
This is second-largest cold-stunned event in the panhandle, according to Gulf World Marine Institute officials.
The sea turtles can become shocked when waters get below 50 degrees, officials said.
Agencies with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, United States Geological Survey and Gulf World Marine Institute have teamed up to find, rescue and transport the sea turtles.
Click here for more information on how to help the agencies.
