Motorcyclist dead, woman critically injured after Volusia County crash, troopers say

    By: Chip Skambis

    DELAND, Fla. - A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after their motorcycle collided with a pickup truck in Volusia County Saturday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said. 

    The crash occurred around 10:35 a.m. at the corner of Grand and Plymouth Avenue, troopers said.

    The male motorcyclist died at Florida Hospital Deland, troopers said. 

    A female passenger of the motorcycle is in critical condition at Halifax Hospital, troopers said. 

    Troopers are investigating the crash. 

     

