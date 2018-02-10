Motorcyclist dead, woman critically injured after Volusia County crash, troopers say

DELAND, Fla. - A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after their motorcycle collided with a pickup truck in Volusia County Saturday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The crash occurred around 10:35 a.m. at the corner of Grand and Plymouth Avenue, troopers said.
Read: Florida woman accused of having sex with friend's 2 teen sons
The male motorcyclist died at Florida Hospital Deland, troopers said.
A female passenger of the motorcycle is in critical condition at Halifax Hospital, troopers said.
Read: FDA opens investigation after report exposes euthanasia drug in dog food
Troopers are investigating the crash.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}