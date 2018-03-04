0 Multiple storage units damaged in southeast Orlando fire

ORLANDO, Fla. - Several units in an Orlando storage facility went up in flames Sunday morning, according to the Orlando Fire Department.

The fire broke out just before noon in a storage unit at the A-AAA Key Mini Storage on South Semoran Boulevard.

Read: 2-year-old dies after mirror falls on her inside Payless shoe store, family says

Guillermo Maldonado said he came to pick up some tools from his unit when he noticed the smoke.

"Then I went back inside the unit then I came out and I see more smoke coming out so I went to the office and knocked at the door and told the manager he probably got fire in one of the units,” said Maldonado.

Read: Woman, 19, charged with murder after robbery turns deadly, police say

Orlando firefighters arrived on scene to find multiple units on fire. They cut the locks and sawed through doors to get to the fire, which had spread.

Within minutes, firefighters contained the blaze and put it out.

Read: SpaceX Falcon 9 launch scheduled for Tuesday

Jose Llanos saw the fire trucks as he was driving by and stopped in to check on his unit where has clothes, furniture and televisions stored.

He said while his unit was damaged by the fire, smoke had seeped into his unit.

"We trying to get that smoke smell out of it now, that's why we leaving it open now, trying to air it out,” said Llanos.

Investigators are working to determine a cause of the blaze.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.