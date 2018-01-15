Neighbors of Knox Nursery note marijuana odor wafting into neighborhood

0

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - For some who live near Knox Nursery in Winter Garden, the smell of marijuana is strong night after night in their neighborhood.

Knox Nursery is one of only a dozen businesses licensed to grow medical marijuana in the state.

Read: Report details timeline of search for Osceola County woman killed as mistaken murder-for-hire target

Jessica Allen said since the growing operation started, the smell of marijuana has hung in the air of her neighborhood.

“At first, we thought it was just our neighbors having too much fun, but it turns out it's a regular occurrence,” she said.

Read: Boy dies of rabies after bat scratch, school officials in Eustis say

She and her other neighbors believe the smell is coming from the nursery.

“Definitely a strong smell, probably every night. We can smell it in the house, out of the house, any time we're outside,” said Beth Fiske.

Photos: Knox Medical in Orlando

Fiske said she’s gotten sort of used to the smell, but her visitors are always surprised.

Knox has a 60,000-square-foot facility on the Winter Garden property just for cultivating medical cannabis.

Read: Breastfeeding woman asked to leave Chick-Fil-A restaurant

Most people who spoke with Channel 9’s Jeff Deal said they don’t have a problem with the growing operation here—especially since it’s for medical uses—but they don’t really like the smell.

"It's a good business, they have good owners. We've talked with them before, so we just hope if there's anything they can do about the smell that they would go ahead and do that,” said Allen.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.