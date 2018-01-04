0

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Ocoee police officer has been found guilty Thursday for shooting into the wrong home while responding to a domestic violence call.

Six jurors deliberated two hours in the case against Carlos Anglero.

Anglero and Stephanie Roberts said they were sent to the wrong home on Belhaven Falls Drive by dispatchers in February 2016.

Investigators said dispatchers used cell towers to pinpoint the caller's location.

The homeowner, Christopher Lewis, went to the door, but said the officers never identified themselves after Lewis asked four times who was there, so he got his gun.

The officers said they saw a man with a gun through the door window and Roberts fired two shots, investigators said.

Anglero testified at first he did not identify himself and that given the situation, he said it was safer that way. Anglero said after he saw Lewis with the gun, he identified himself as a police officer. Lewis said he never heard the officers identify themselves.

Anglero said he fired four times because he feared for his life.

“I was scared. There was a gun pointed at me,” Anglero said.

Anglero is charged with shooting into an occupied home. He has said all along that he didn’t commit a crime.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Anglero could face up to 15 years in prison.

Roberts wasn't charged in the shooting, but she was later fired for padding her time sheet, officials with the Ocoee Police Department said.

Winter Garden police said one of the dispatchers was given a written letter of counseling for errors that were made during the call.

Ocoee police Chief Charles Brown said in a statement, "The City of Ocoee Police Department has been monitoring the trial of Carlos Anglero. Today’s decision will allow us to complete our internal complaint of this specific incident.

"Since this incident occurred, a complete review of our policies and procedures has been conducted to ensure that our current policies align with modern professional law enforcement standard and practices.”

Anglero has been on administrative leave without pay since the shooting.

