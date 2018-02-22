Opioid Crisis: Florida House opioid bill passes final committee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Florida House's version of legislation to combat the state's opioid epidemic is headed to the floor Thursday.
Related Headlines
-
OxyContin maker will stop promoting opioids to doctors
-
Orange County to hand out Narcan in Holden Heights in effort to prevent…
-
Sessions: Administration is working to stop opioid crisis
-
Stuck in an opioids crisis, officials turn to acupuncture
-
How best to treat opioids' youngest sufferers? No one knows
The bill, which passed the Health & Human Services Committee on Wednesday, would impose new restrictions on prescriptions. Most initial prescriptions would have a limit of three days but doctors can prescribe up to seven days for acute pain exceptions.
Watch: Death Trap: Central Florida's opioid crisis
The proposal doesn't cover cases of chronic pain or cancer. It also would require all health care professionals to participate in a statewide database that monitors prescriptions.
Read: Opioid dangers force police to abandon drug field tests
Rep. Jim Boyd told lawmakers during the committee meeting the measure has undergone some changes after consultation with the Senate and Gov. Rick Scott's office.
A Senate version has passed all its committees but Sen. Lizbeth Benacquisto said the bill remains a work in progress.
Central Florida has had its share of problems with opioid use.
On the streets of Osceola County, the grip of opioid addiction is strong.
Osceola County was the first in the state to move forward with a lawsuit against 21 pharmaceutical companies.
The county claims in the lawsuit the opioid crisis is costing taxpayers money.
In Ocala, police said it is fighting the growing heroin and opioid epidemic by creating an amnesty program that could help save lives. There have been 22 overdoses and seven deaths since the year started, police said.
Law enforcement have used the drug Narcan to save lives.
Narcan reverses an overdose of opioid, including heroin and pain medications such as morphine, oxycodone and hydrocodone.
Read: Ocala police receive Narcan to help overdose patients
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}