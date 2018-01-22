Orange County teachers, fed up with working unpaid hours, plan to 'teach to the contract'

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County school teachers are gathering in Orlando Monday evening to voice their frustration with the amount of extra unpaid hours they say are required to do complete their jobs.
The action summit, which is being held at the teachers’ union hall, is a follow-up to a similar summit held in December.
According to a survey, the average teacher puts in more than 20 hours a week above their 37.5 hour workweek in order to complete their job duties.
"So they have things like data that they have to do for all the students, and different charts,” said Wendy Doromal, president of the Orange County Classroom Teachers Association. "A lot of times they're assigned homework that they have to do after hours."
Teachers plan to raise this point with the district by planning to “teach to the contract” the week of Feb. 12. That means during that week, teachers won't do anything above their regular 7.5 hour day.
They plan to do this even if it means not entering state-required data, not doing lesson plans, not grading homework or not meeting with students after hours.
