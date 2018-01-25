  • Police: 13-year-old arrested in shooting that injured 4 teens in Orlando

    By: WFTV Web Staff

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A 13-year-old was arrested Thursday in connection with the shooting of four juveniles over the weekend, Orlando police said.

    Jay Shepherd was arrested on a warrant for attempted felony murder with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm.

    Related Headlines

    Three teenage girls were shot in the leg Sunday evening near Willows Park, police said.

    A fourth victim with a gunshot wound later arrived at the hospital.

    Their injuries were not life-threatening.

    A 911 caller reported there were three gunmen in the shooting.

    Police have not said if there was a motive that led to the gunfire.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories