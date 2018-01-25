ORLANDO, Fla. - A 13-year-old was arrested Thursday in connection with the shooting of four juveniles over the weekend, Orlando police said.
Jay Shepherd was arrested on a warrant for attempted felony murder with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm.
Three teenage girls were shot in the leg Sunday evening near Willows Park, police said.
A fourth victim with a gunshot wound later arrived at the hospital.
Their injuries were not life-threatening.
A 911 caller reported there were three gunmen in the shooting.
Police have not said if there was a motive that led to the gunfire.
UPDATE: An arrest has been made in the case from 1/21/2018 in which four juveniles were shot at a park on Willow Bend Blvd.— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 25, 2018
13-year-old Jay Jermaine Shepherd was arrested on a warrant for Attempted Felony Murder with a Firearm and Aggravated Assault with a Firearm. pic.twitter.com/YSK6ziDRzs
