Three children shot in crowd at Willow park near Evans High School, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Three juveniles were shot at Willow park near Evans High School Sunday, Orlando police said.
Someone called 911 and told Orlando police that three suspects shot at a crowd of people at 3101 Willow Bend Boulevard around 6:15 p.m.
Three juveniles were hit, according to police.
The juveniles were transported to a local hospital.
Officials did not say how serious the juveniles' injuries are.
The investigation is active.
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 9 for updates.
Sad story at @citybeautiful’s Willows Park tonight. Three juveniles shot by three unknown shooters. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/eFqK162yF7— Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) January 22, 2018
Witnesses tell me they heard seven or eight gun shots from their home and came running to the park where they found several teenage women who had been shot. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/Z1W6qEzbXB— Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) January 22, 2018
Those witnesses say the victims were all shot in the legs and were alert and able to talk to investigators prior to being taken to the hospital. #WFTV— Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) January 22, 2018
As we arrived, I saw police fanned out over a radius spanning several blocks. They had dogs searching for the three shooters. #WFTV— Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) January 22, 2018
