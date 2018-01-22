  • Three children shot in crowd at Willow park near Evans High School, police say

    By: Field Sutton

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Three juveniles were shot at Willow park near Evans High School Sunday, Orlando police said. 

    Someone called 911 and told Orlando police that three suspects shot at a crowd of people at 3101 Willow Bend Boulevard around 6:15 p.m. 

    Three juveniles were hit, according to police. 

    The juveniles were transported to a local hospital.

    Officials did not say how serious the juveniles' injuries are. 

    The investigation is active. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 9 for updates. 

