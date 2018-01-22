0

ORLANDO, Fla. - Investigators with the Orlando Police Department have arrested three people who are accused of stealing cellphones at businesses in downtown Orlando, police said.

Eyewitness News has been reporting about the cellphone thefts for months.

Detective Nick Collins was conducting a follow-up investigation Friday and Saturday about the possible suspects when he received more information that 15 to 20 cellphones were stolen from people at The Attic at 62 E. Pine St., police said.

Officers pulled over a vehicle in the area and found 17 cellphones in the vehicle. The cellphones had their SIM cards removed and were in airplane mode, police said.

Adrian Gutierrez, 27, of Miami, Josue Acosta, 28, and Lucio Alain Rodriguez, 43, were arrested. All three face charges of grand theft, dealing in stolen property and possession of burglary tools.

Police said they have been working a special detail in downtown Orlando because of an organized group targeting women to pickpocket their phones at bars and clubs.

Police believe Gutierrez was responsible for a theft at Saddle Up bar, police said.

Police said they saw Acosta with several different cellphones in his hands before his arrest while he was talking to four people.

