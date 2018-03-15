Police offer reward for information after headless body found in Kissimmee

Kissimmee police are offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who can help them catch the person who killed a man and left his headless body in the middle of a busy Kissimmee road
Investigators said the body was found by workers Wednesday on Donegan Avenue, not far from Florida Hospital.
The body was discovered near an auto repair warehouse across the street.
Worker Anasus Rodriguez said business was unusually slow on Thursday.
“I’m talking, there’s sometimes cars on the side waiting to get in. It’s dead,” he said.
Police have not identified the victim.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kissimmee Police Department's Major Crimes Unit by calling 407-846-3333, by email at seeitsayit@kissimmee.org or Crimeline.
