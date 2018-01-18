Pulse trial: Noor Salman defense wants certain evidence thrown out

ORLANDO, Fla. - A hearing has been set for 1 p.m. Thursday in the case against the widow of the Pulse terrorist.
The defense for Noor Salman will ask the judge to leave certain information out of the trial. The attorneys don’t want the jurors to hear about Salman’s spending habits, 911 calls and video from the Pulse nightclub the night of the mass shooting. Attorneys also want to suppress evidence that shows Salman at a shooting range.
Salman’s husband, Omar Mateen, is accused of killing 49 people and injuring more than 100 others at the Pulse nightclub June 12, 2016. Mateen was killed by police the night of the shooting.
Investigators have said Salman knew about the planned attack and did nothing to stop shooting.
Salman faces charges of aiding a former terrorist organization and obstruction of justice.
A judge has ruled that psychologist Bruce Frumkin, of Miami, can testify in the trial. It’s not clear what he could testify about because that information is sealed, but he did examine Salman on behalf of the defense.
Frumkin specializes in dealing with competency to waive Miranda rights and false and coerced confessions.
The trial has been set for March 1 in federal court in Orlando.
