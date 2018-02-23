0 Scott to outline new school safety, mental health plan

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - During a news conference at the Florida State Capitol Friday, Gov. Rick Scott is expected to announce a new plan to improve school safety and to prevent those with mental illness from accessing guns.

The announcement comes more than one week after deputies said Nikolas Cruz, 19, returned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after being expelled and fatally shot 17 people and injured more than a dozen others.

Read: Armed Stoneman Douglas resource officer 'never went in' during Florida shooting

Scott on Tuesday met with members of law enforcement, school administrators, teachers, mental health experts and leaders of various state agencies to discuss school safety and possible changes to gun laws.

Scott also met with students this week.

Read: Florida lawmakers fail to take up rifle bill as shooting survivors arrive at capitol

"He was very open to our ideas," Rain Valladares said. "He didn't say, 'I agree; I disagree.' He just wanted to hear our input on everything."

Student Carlos Rodriguez said he and his classmates will continue to fight for change.

Read: Scott holds workshops to discuss school safety, gun laws

"I'm hopeful and I'm confident that things will go well, because we are one voice -- we are one powerful voice," he said. "This is a movement that was begun by students and is run by students, and this is just one step."

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. Click here to watch it live once it begins.

Read: Rubio faces tough crowd during town hall on gun reform

© 2018 Cox Media Group.