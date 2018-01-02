The Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has officially concluded their four-day search for a cave diver at the Silver Glen Springs Recreation Area, located at 5271 North Highway 19 in Salt Springs.
On December 27, 2017, deputies were called out to the recreation area in reference to a missing diver. Witnesses at the park saw a male diver enter the water and when the parked closed, his car and personal belongings were still there. During the investigation, MCSO Major Crimes detectives determined the missing diver to be 25-year-old Alexander James McKeeman from Orlando, Florida.
MCSO conducted an extensive search for McKeeman, spanning over four days. MCSO's Underwater Recovery Team and several teams of professional divers dove the caves in an effort to locate McKeeman, but he was not found. MCSO’s Field Force and Aviation Units have also searched the area multiple times, but their searches have yielded negative results.
At this point, all of the evidence found at the scene leads detectives to believe that McKeeman entered the springs and did not come out. However, if you have any information regarding McKeeman’s whereabouts, or if you have information on what happened at Silver Glen Springs on the day of his disappearance, please call Detective John Lightle at 352-369-6715.
Read more stories from Marion County
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}