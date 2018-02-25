  • Shots fired outside Altamonte Springs movie theater

    By: WFTV Web Staff

    Updated:

    ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - Shots were fired during a fight outside an Altamonte Springs movie theater, police said. 

    Police said no one was injured in the shooting outside the AMC theater next to the Altamonte Mall shortly before 7:30 p.m.

    Read: Loud bang, small fire in Timber Creek High School bathroom disrupts Saturday school

    The shooting happened in the parking lot of the theater. 

    Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting. 
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories