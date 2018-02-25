Shots fired outside Altamonte Springs movie theater

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - Shots were fired during a fight outside an Altamonte Springs movie theater, police said.
Police said no one was injured in the shooting outside the AMC theater next to the Altamonte Mall shortly before 7:30 p.m.
The shooting happened in the parking lot of the theater.
Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.
Just drove by and there’s still an active scene in front of the @AMCTheatres Altamonte. The theater is still open again @AltamontePolice PIO says no one was injured during shooting. She’s expected to come to the scene and update us @WFTV pic.twitter.com/zwBPDzCN3s— Cierra Putman WFTV (@CPutman_WFTV) February 25, 2018
