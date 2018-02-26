Small plane crash kills pilot in Eustis

EUSTIS, Fla. - A small plane crash at the Eustis airport killed the pilot, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.
The pilot died at the scene of the crash on Eustis Airport Road, according to a report.
A witness said the pilot, who police have not identified, was doing bunny hops on the runway while flying a red and white Trike aircraft, according to a report.
The small aircraft flew south before attempting a final approach to the runway when it drifted beyond some trees and crashed, the witness said.
The witness and a few patrons of a nearby church removed the pilot from the plane’s cockpit after the crash.
The FAA is investigating the crash.
