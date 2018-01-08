ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said they were able to use social media to track down a teen they said took part in a fatal home invasion.
Investigators said two men kicked in the door of a home on Murcott Drive near Old Winter Garden Road in Oviedo around 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The homeowner, Juan Jose Carraballo, 70, was armed and shot the intruders, killing Gerald Anderson 18, deputies said. The other suspect, Luismil Hernandez, 18, shattered a glass window and ran away, deputies said.
Carraballo was also shot and is recovering from his injuries.
Anderson’s mother told deputies both of the suspects were on probation, investigators said.
Deputies found the suspects on Facebook and used their pictures to identify them in the surveillance video obtained of the home invasion, according to court documents.
Detectives later learned that Hernandez had a meeting with his probation officer the morning of the robbery. The probation officer told deputies that Hernandez was on probation for multiple burglaries.
Hernandez faces charges of first-degree felony murder and armed burglary.
