0 WATCH: Testimony continues in Orange County millionaire's retrial in wife's shooting death

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Testimony will continue Thursday morning in the retrial of an Isleworth millionaire accused of killing his wife.

Bob Ward was found guilty in 2011 of shooting Diane Ward at the couple’s mansion in Orange County's Isleworth neighborhood in 2009.

Prosecutors are presenting their case for the second time after Ward's first conviction for second-degree murder was overturned in 2016.

Read: Millionaire's murder conviction overturned

The court found that Ward's former defense team made mistakes during the trial, including submitting inadmissible evidence.

Prosecutors played a 911 call Wednesday in court that Ward made the night his wife, Diane Ward, was shot and killed. In the call, Ward told a dispatcher he shot his wife and that he was sorry.

"I just shot my wife, I just shot my wife,” Bob Ward said in a recorded 911 call. “I just shot my wife. She’s dead. She’s done. I’m sorry.”

Defense attorneys said there are other statements on the 911 call that the jury needs to hear.

Read: Millionaire awaiting new trial in wife's killing bonds out of jail

"In that same call, when he was stunned and shocked, he explained it was an accident, and it was a tragic, tragic accident," defense attorney Craig Gillen said.

But prosecutors disagree.

"Mr. Ward didn't do CPR. He didn't tap her on the shoulder. He didn't do anything other than take the .357 Magnum, open up the night stand drawer, put the .357 Magnum in the night stand drawer, close it, and take his Blackberry and call 911," prosecutor Will Jay said.

The defense claims the evidence was mishandled, so it's impossible to tell who pulled the trigger.

Ward has been out on a $1 million bail since August.

Click here to watch the trial live.

Ward's stories have changed. Prosecutor says there were three different ones including Diane pointed the gun at him and in a struggle it went off. #wftv — Shannon Butler (@SButlerWFTV) February 7, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group. © 2018 Cox Media Group.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.