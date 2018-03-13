  • Thieves pretend to be Voulsia County deputies in phone call scam

    By: Kelly Healey

    VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a phone call scheme, involving thieves pretending to be deputies.

     

    Officials said the caller tells the victim to immediately pay a fine or a warrant will be issued for their arrest.

     

    The thieves are using the names of real deputies, officials said.

     

    Sheriff's office officials said no one from the agency will ever call to collect money.

     

