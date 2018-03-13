Thieves pretend to be Voulsia County deputies in phone call scam

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a phone call scheme, involving thieves pretending to be deputies.
Officials said the caller tells the victim to immediately pay a fine or a warrant will be issued for their arrest.
The thieves are using the names of real deputies, officials said.
Sheriff's office officials said no one from the agency will ever call to collect money.
ATTENTION: We're seeing another wave of phone scams from fake VCSO callers. They'll even use real deputies' names. In most cases, they try to intimidate you into paying a fine to avoid having a warrant issued. Don't fall for it! We'll never call demanding money.— Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) March 13, 2018
