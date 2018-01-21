Thousands attend Women's Marches in Orlando, Melbourne

0

ORLANDO, Fla. - People started showing up at Lake Eola park in Downtown Orlando as early as 8 a.m. Sunday to attend a local offshoot of the national Women’s March.

Many demonstrators are holding signs about women’s rights.

Demonstrators spoke to Channel 9 about how they feel there needs to be a change on a variety of issues in the country.

Hundreds of women—and men—also attended a Women’s March in Melbourne Saturday afternoon.

People of all ages said they marched to support women’s rights.

Demonstrators marched along the Eau Gallie Causeway, across the Indian River Lagoon.

"Our government needs to represent all people and value all people and we would like to see that happen and we are marching showing our power," said Chris Hedge, a marcher.

Many carried signs with quotes of empowerment—and some with obscenities.

Marchers said they hope to create a political force that will land more women in public office.

“Women have persisted in this and we are going to vote other women to office and we are going to make a difference in America,” said one demonstrator.

This is the second year for the march, which also marks the one-year mark of President Trump in office.



