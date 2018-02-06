Trial continues: Orange County man accused of killing ex's daughter

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Testimony will continue Tuesday morning in the case against an Orange County man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend's daughter.
Sanel Saint Simon was charged with murder in the death of 16-year-old Alexandria Chery, whose body was discovered in July 2014 on a road near the Osceola-Polk County line.
Chery’s mother, Rosalie Joseph, took the stand Monday after opening statements.
Joseph said she returned home the day of her daughter's disappearance to discover a blood-stained teddy bear and a pair of men's underwear that appeared to be Saint Simon's in the girl’s bedroom. She also told jurors she found bleach on the floor around her daughter’s bed.
Saint Simon wanted to make it appear as if Chery ran away from home, court records said. He told investigators that Chery might have moved in with friends, but they said that wasn't true.
Detectives said they interviewed Chery’s best friend and boyfriend and learned that she told them Saint Simon had done something to her that made her feel uncomfortable, the details of which haven't been released.
If convicted, Saint-Simon could face the death penalty.
