ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The trial for the man accused in two separate rape cases is set to begin later Monday.
Orange County investigators said Darryl Patterson raped the women in his home, while they were unconscious, in 2009.
Timeline: Darryl Patterson alleged rapes investigation
He was arrested in 2016.
Patterson turned down a plea deal offer last month.
He is charged with sexual battery and attempted sexual battery.
