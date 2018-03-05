  • Trial for man accused in Windermere rapes set to begin

    By: WFTV Web Staff

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The trial for the man accused in two separate rape cases is set to begin later Monday. 
    Orange County investigators said Darryl Patterson raped the women in his home, while they were unconscious, in 2009.

    He was arrested in 2016.

    Patterson turned down a plea deal offer last month.

    He is charged with sexual battery and attempted sexual battery.

