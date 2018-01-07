UCF Knights to parade through Magic Kingdom Sunday

0

BAY LAKE, Fla. - After winning the Peach Bowl, the University of Central Florida Knights will be honored during a parade on Main Street at Magic Kingdom Sunday afternoon.

The theme park giant is helping the team celebrate its perfect season.

On Monday, the city of Orlando will host a free block party on Church Street.

Read: Secret SpaceX 'Zuma' launch scheduled for Sunday

Mayor Buddy Dyer will present the Knights with a key to the city.

That party starts at 6 p.m.

Read: Florida Mall robbers caught after crash on I-4 following chase, deputies say

Since the win, clothing companies have been churning out Peach Bowl championship shirts and hats, and the team was greeted by a water-cannon salute when their plane landed at Orlando-Sanford International Airport Monday night.

The Peach Bowl win leaves UCF as the only undefeated team in the country, and quarterback McKenzie Milton argues that Monday’s championship game between Georgia and Alabama should be canceled and the Knights named No. 1.

Read: Man shot, killed by deputies after 911 call claiming woman was trying to kill family

While there isn’t much (any) chance of that happening, it hasn’t stopped UCF fans from singing the praises of the team, which was considered the underdog in Monday’s Peach Bowl.

Milton said it will be nice to bask in the win for a while, but before too long, it will be time to get back to work for next season.

“Shoot, I think we’ll let this soak in for about a week or two, and then we’ll get back at it in the weight room,” he said.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.