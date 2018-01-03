0

ORLANDO, Fla. - The University of Central Florida Knights are national champs, at least according to Athletic Director Danny White.

White said his comments after the football team's big win at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, capping off a perfect season, were not “tongue in cheek” about the team being No. 1.

It’s a message White has also put out on Twitter and it's picking up steam.

He told Channel 9 history is on UCF's side, since other schools have claimed national titles, even when there was a dispute.

He argues that legendary Alabama has done it as well.

“I don’t think they should hang their banner and us not hang ours,” White said.

White also said the school will place a championship banner inside Spectrum Stadium.

UCF will hold a national championship parade Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

.@UCF_Football will hold their National Championship parade at Disney's Magic Kingdom this Sunday at 4:30pm. — Joe Kepner (@JKepnerWFTV) January 3, 2018

“I felt like our kids deserve that,” said White. “They will get a ring recognizing (the Peach Bowl) and all of their goals this year.”

Taking it beyond the “National Championship"-- real or imagined--is the next challenge beyond Sunday's parade at Disney World after a Cinderella season.

“We have been winning and expect that to continue,” White said.

What are we going to do next? We’re going to Disney World! 🏰#ChargeOn pic.twitter.com/15rJTZ8NdF — 2017 National Champions (@UCF_Football) January 3, 2018

The real National Championship will be decided next Monday between Georgia and Alabama.

Both those teams were beat by Auburn this season, which lost to UCF at the Peach Bowl.

Of course we are! That’s what National Championship programs do. Our coaches were informed of that earlier this week. #ChargeOn https://t.co/1iIoVfAnb7 — Danny White (@UCFDannyWhite) January 3, 2018

