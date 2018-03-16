VCSO: Man shot at by elderly homeowner during October burglary arrested

EDGEWATER, Fla. - Volusia County deputies arrested an Edgewater man they said tried to burglarize an elderly couple’s home before the homeowner shot at him last year.
Jason Braun, 41, faces a charge of burglary of an occupied dwelling after DNA taken from the doorbell of the home at 662 Old Mission Road matched his, deputies said.
According to deputies, Braun tried to burglarize the home on Oct. 7 by going up to the front door of the home and ringing the doorbell before putting on gloves and trying to break in the living room window.
An 81-year-old man living inside the home armed himself with a pistol and shot at Braun as he was trying to break in the front window, deputies said.
Detectives swabbed the doorbell for DNA and sent it for a test with few other leads in the case.
Braun was already in the Volusia County Jail on an unrelated charge when police received the DNA test results.
He’s being held on $25,000 bond for the charge of trying burglarize the home.
