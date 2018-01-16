0

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The search for a killer in Orange County has entered its second day.

Herbert Johnson, 23, a Bethune-Cookman graduate with honors, was shot and killed about 3 a.m. Monday outside an Orange County Waffle House on East Colonial Drive, near North Alafaya Trail.

Family and friends knew Johnson as Herb. He was killed during a fight between two groups of people, deputies said.

Teacher Danny Young, who was driving when he learned of Johnson’s death on the radio, said he had to pull over to the side of the road.

"When they said, ‘Herbert Johnson,’ I was like, ‘Whoa,’ it couldn't be my Herb,” Young told Channel 9’s Lauren Seabrook.

Young taught Johnson in middle school and he said they’ve stayed in touch ever since.

"As an eighth-grade reading teacher, it was like 'awe' to see this kid so thrilled to make sure that he did what he had to do in lieu of all of the turmoil that he was going through,” Young said.

Johnson’s mother was killed in 2009 during a robbery at a Broward County Taco Bell.

Young said Johnson struggled with the loss of his mother and always wanted to make her proud.

"He was still determined to push to make the right choices and do good, especially with our time that we live in, he didn't let that affect his success,” Young said.

Deputies have not released a description of the shooter.

