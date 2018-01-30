0 Watch: Man caught on camera lurking in Casselberry neighborhood, police say

CASSELBERRY, Fla. - People who live in a small neighborhood in Casselberry told Eyewitness News that they’re on edge after they said a man was caught on camera walking in between homes and cars.

The incident happened Monday night in the Carriage Hill neighborhood near Carriage Hill Circle and Heritage Cove Court.

Police believe the man was looking to break into vehicles; however, a mother who did not want to be identified said she believes the man was looking in her son’s window.

“From where the angle was, and how we have our cameras set up, that to would have be the only possible thing he could have been doing,” the mother said to Channel 9’s Angela Jacobs.

Residents told Eyewitness News that they have strong concerns of poor lighting along the streets and said they plan to be more vocal about asking for changes to the lighting.

Neighbors said they are on edge after the recent arrest of a registered sex predator, accused of looking into windows of homes and exposing himself less than two miles away.

