Winter Park leaders to discuss changes to stretch of Orange Avenue

WINTER PARK, Fla. - The Florida Department of Transportation is working on a plan to reduce crashes on a half-mile stretch of Orange Avenue in Winter Park.
The plan was prompted by a New Year’s Eve crash in which investigators said a driver traveling 100 mph in a BMW plowed into an SUV, killing two people.
It led to an investigation into other issues on Orange Avenue from Clay Avenue to South Orlando Avenue.
Read: Man, 28, arrested in fatal, 100 mph crash in Winter Park
According to a report, drivers, on average, are traveling about 6 mph over the speed limit.
Reports show there have been 11 crashes on the half-mile stretch within two years.
An average of 14,000 drivers travel on the stretch of Orange Avenue every day.
Possible changes may include de-widening the road, speed message signs and restricting turns from side streets during certain hours.
The Winter Park City Council will meet at 3:30 p.m. to discuss ideas.
The state’s investigation should be complete in about a month.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}