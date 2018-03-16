  • Winter Park leaders to discuss changes to stretch of Orange Avenue

    By: Ty Russell

    Updated:

    WINTER PARK, Fla. - The Florida Department of Transportation is working on a plan to reduce crashes on a half-mile stretch of Orange Avenue in Winter Park.

    The plan was prompted by a New Year’s Eve crash in which investigators said a driver traveling 100 mph in a BMW plowed into an SUV, killing two people. 

    It led to an investigation into other issues on Orange Avenue from Clay Avenue to South Orlando Avenue. 

    According to a report, drivers, on average, are traveling about 6 mph over the speed limit. 

    Reports show there have been 11 crashes on the half-mile stretch within two years. 

    An average of 14,000 drivers travel on the stretch of Orange Avenue every day. 

    Possible changes may include de-widening the road, speed message signs and restricting turns from side streets during certain hours. 

    The Winter Park City Council will meet at 3:30 p.m. to discuss ideas. 

    The state’s investigation should be complete in about a month. 

