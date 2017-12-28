0

SANFORD, Fla. - A 21-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday night in connection with a fatal crash in Sanford that investigators said appears to have started as a road-rage incident.

Chriskesha Pierce will face a judge Thursday afternoon.

Darrius Grooms, 26, was killed in the incident Wednesday when he crashed into a tree, police said.

Pierce was arrested Wednesday night and was charged with negligent homicide.

The crash was reported around 10 a.m. at Mellonville and Celery avenues.

Sanford police spokesman Ronny Neal said people in two cars, a black Volkswagen Jetta and a green Chevrolet Cavalier, were involved in a verbal altercation. Moments later, Grooms, in the Jetta, crashed into a tree and died, police said.

"It sounded like a huge tree falling," said witness Oscar Roberts. "Some girl was chasing him and caused the problem."

Witness Linda Walls said the driver in the Cavalier nearly hit her after leaving the crash scene.

"My nerves were a little shattered by the time I got to my friend's house down the street," Walls said. "I couldn't see the driver, but I did see it was some kind of small green car."

The possible road-rage incident is not related to the deadly shooting near the intersection of Terry Lane and Scott Drive, police said.

Last month, Pierce was arrested on charges of cocaine and drug paraphernalia possession. The case is still open.

Last July, she was arrested on grand theft, burglary and kidnapping charges.

Court records show she was found incompetent to stand trial.

