  • Woman shot to death in Casselberry, police say

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    CASSELBERRY, Fla. - A woman is dead after a man shot her multiple times Saturday morning, Casselberry police said. 

    Police said officers took 29-year-old John Murray into custody after they said he repeatedly shot the woman, who police did not identify, killing her. 

    Read: Brevard County deputy killed in crash on I-95, officials say

    Police arrived at the Regency Oaks apartments on Monarch Circle in Casselberry around 10:59 a.m. to a report of a shooting. 

    Police said Murray and the victim lived together, but are unsure of what the nature of their relationship was. 

    Read: 'You killed my kid!' Father of shooting victim laments

    While Murray is in police custody, he has not been formally arrested or charged with a crime. 

    Police are investigating what led up to the shooting. 

    Casselberry Police Commander Michael Schaefer said there was no history of disturbances requiring the police between the two. 
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories