Woman shot to death in Casselberry, police say

CASSELBERRY, Fla. - A woman is dead after a man shot her multiple times Saturday morning, Casselberry police said.
Police said officers took 29-year-old John Murray into custody after they said he repeatedly shot the woman, who police did not identify, killing her.
Read: Brevard County deputy killed in crash on I-95, officials say
Police arrived at the Regency Oaks apartments on Monarch Circle in Casselberry around 10:59 a.m. to a report of a shooting.
Police said Murray and the victim lived together, but are unsure of what the nature of their relationship was.
Read: 'You killed my kid!' Father of shooting victim laments
While Murray is in police custody, he has not been formally arrested or charged with a crime.
Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.
Casselberry Police Commander Michael Schaefer said there was no history of disturbances requiring the police between the two.
Police say the suspect lived with the victim but investigators are still working to figure out their relationship. No motive given so far #WFTV pic.twitter.com/MnziSffhrr— Michael Lopardi (@MLopardiWFTV) February 17, 2018
Casselberry Police say the suspect is John Murray, 29. He is in custody. #WFTV— Michael Lopardi (@MLopardiWFTV) February 17, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}