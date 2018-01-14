World's largest Key Lime pie made in Cocoa Beach, group claims

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - A Brevard County group claims to have achieved the world record for the world's largest key lime pie on their Facebook page.
Dozens of people gathered in Cocoa Beach as part of an attempt to set a world record for the world’s largest key lime pie.
Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey helped the owner of the Florida Key Lime Pie company make what was slated to be a 1,000 pound pie.
The cooks had to lay out the graham cracker crust in buckets to achieve the 12-foot diameter.
The attempt was made during the annual Florida Key Lime Pie Festival in Veterans Memorial Park.
