Pulse Shooting Trial: Three potential jurors chosen for pool

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Jury selection will continue Tuesday in the trial for the woman whose husband killed 49 people at Pulse nightclub and injured dozens of others.

The case hinges on whether Noor Salman knowingly helped her husband, Omar Mateen, plan the attack. She faces charges of aiding the support of a foreign terrorist organization resulting in death and obstruction of justice.

Seven women and two men were admitted to the jury pool Monday, bringing the total to 22 people -- 13 women and nine men.

Eighteen more potential jurors will be questioned when jury selection resumes Tuesday. The process of admitting 56 people to the jury pool could last through the week.

Testimony could begin as soon as the middle of next week. The trial is expected to last until April 10.

12:00 p.m.

Pulse owner Barbara Poma is at the federal court house for the second time since jury selection started in the trial

Poma said she is on a fact-finding mission to find out

about what happened inside her club the night of the attack.

Poma said she had not heard the new details released in the motion filed by the defense Monday afternoon.

The defense is trying to block the prosecutors from saying Mateen targeted the gay community in their opening statement, saying they have no evidence of that.

Salman's defense team filed a motion saying Mateen's cellphone records show he was at Disney Springs and another EVE downtown club the night before he killed 49 people inside Pulse.

According to the filing, Mateen's cellphone pinged at Disney Springs at 10:27 p.m., then in the Epcot area at 12:22 a.m.

The motion stated that he used his cellphone to google "downtown nightclubs" about that time.

It pulled up Pulse and EVE on Orange Avenue.

At 12:55 a.m. he was near the EVE club and then drove toward Pulse.

GPS evidence says he left, went back to the downtown Orlando club and then back to Pulse, where he opened fire about 2 a.m.

11:00 a.m.

Three of four potential jurors have been chosen for the pool.

One juror told the judge that being on the jury would be a big job.

8:45 a.m.

Trial is set to begin at 9 a.m.

The judge will again question 18 potential jurors.

Pulse owner Barbara Poma will be in court. Poma was unaware of the details about the defense's motion, which argues that because Mateen appears to have scoped out other Orlando businesses before the attack, it's unlikely Salman knew of his plan.

5 a.m.

Defense attorneys for Noor Salman filed a motion late Monday afternoon that reveals their theory behind the June 12, 2016, massacre at Pulse Orlando nightclub.

They said Mateen visited Epcot, Disney Springs and a downtown Orlando nightclub before carrying out an attack at Pulse Orlando.

Salman's attorneys believe Mateen's actions show that his wife didn't know what he was planning, one of four points that the defense argued in the motion. Each argument revolves around when Mateen made the decision to target Pulse Orlando and his movements that night.

Her lawyers seek to prevent prosecutors from including in their opening statements the accusation that Mateen targeted Pulse Orlando because it was a gay nightclub.

The motion said credit card and cellphone data show Mateen visited Disney Springs and Epcot on June 11, 2016, hours before the massacre.

Mateen conducted Google searches that night before traveling to Pulse Orlando, including a search for directions to EVE Orlando.

