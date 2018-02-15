  • Budget hotels near Universal Orlando

    If you're looking for Orlando discount hotels near Universal Studios, there are options within sight of the theme park to just a few miles away. These budget-friendly hotels are also conveniently located near other Orlando attractions, such as Disney World and Sea World.

    Be sure to check online resources or consult a travel agent to secure the best rates. You'll want to check user reviews, visitor guides and traveler's organizations such AAA to make sure the accommodations suit your needs. 

    Orlando's discount hotels near Universal Studios

    Holiday Inn Hotel and Suites across from Universal, 5905 South Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL 32819, 407-351-3333 

    Clarion Inn and Suites, 5829 Grand National Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, 407-351-3800

    Best Western Plus Universal, 5618 Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32819, 407-226-9119

    Hyatt Place Orlando/Universal, 5895 Caravan Court, Orlando, FL 32819, 407-351-0627

    La Quinta Inn and Suites Universal Area, 5621 Major Blvd., Orlando, FL 32819, 407-313-3100

    Quality Inn and Suites Universal Area, 5635 Windhover Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, 407-370-5100

    Hampton Inn Universal Area, 5621 Windhover Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, 407-351-6716

    Super Eight Orlando International Drive, 5900 American Way, Orlando, FL 32819, 407-313-8888

    Orlando Continental Plaza Hotel, 6825 Visitors Circle, Orlando, FL 32819, 407-352-8211

    Days Inn Orlando/International Drive, 5858 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, 407-536-8949

    SUNSOL International Drive, 5859 American Way, Orlando, FL 32819, 407-203-2664

    Rosen Inn, 6327 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, 407-996-4444

    Ramada Plaza Resorts and Suites Orlando International Drive, 6500 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, 407-345-5340

    Country Inn and Suites by Carlson, Orlando, 7701 Universal Blvd., Orlando, FL 32819, 407- 313-4200

    Econo Lodge, 7102 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, 407-313-1090

    Best Western Orlando Gateway, 7299 Universal Blvd., Orlando, FL 32819, 407-351-5009

    CoCo Key and Water Resort, 7400 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, 877-875-4681

    StaySky Suites I Drive, 7400 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, 877-875-4681

    Wyndham Orlando Resort International Drive, 8001 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, 407-351-2420

    Drury Inn and Suites, 7301 W Sand Lake Road, Orlando, FL 32819, 407-354-1101

    Courtyard Orlando International Drive/Convention Center, 8600 Austrian Court, Orlando, FL 32819, 407-351-2244

    Rosen Inn at Pointe Orlando, 9000 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, 407-996-8585

    Quality Suites, 9350 Turkey Lake Road, Orlando, FL 32819, 407-351-5050

    Rosen Plaza Hotel, 9700 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, 407-996-9700

    Extended Stay America Orlando Sports Complex, 6451 Westwood Blvd, Orlando, FL 32821, 407-352-3454

    Double Tree by Hilton at Seaworld, 10100 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32821, 407- 352-1100

