Budget hotels near Universal Orlando

If you're looking for Orlando discount hotels near Universal Studios, there are options within sight of the theme park to just a few miles away. These budget-friendly hotels are also conveniently located near other Orlando attractions, such as Disney World and Sea World.
Be sure to check online resources or consult a travel agent to secure the best rates. You'll want to check user reviews, visitor guides and traveler's organizations such AAA to make sure the accommodations suit your needs.
>>Hotels near Universal Orlando
Orlando's discount hotels near Universal Studios
Holiday Inn Hotel and Suites across from Universal, 5905 South Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL 32819, 407-351-3333
Clarion Inn and Suites, 5829 Grand National Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, 407-351-3800
Best Western Plus Universal, 5618 Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32819, 407-226-9119
Hyatt Place Orlando/Universal, 5895 Caravan Court, Orlando, FL 32819, 407-351-0627
La Quinta Inn and Suites Universal Area, 5621 Major Blvd., Orlando, FL 32819, 407-313-3100
Quality Inn and Suites Universal Area, 5635 Windhover Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, 407-370-5100
Hampton Inn Universal Area, 5621 Windhover Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, 407-351-6716
Super Eight Orlando International Drive, 5900 American Way, Orlando, FL 32819, 407-313-8888
Orlando Continental Plaza Hotel, 6825 Visitors Circle, Orlando, FL 32819, 407-352-8211
Days Inn Orlando/International Drive, 5858 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, 407-536-8949
SUNSOL International Drive, 5859 American Way, Orlando, FL 32819, 407-203-2664
Rosen Inn, 6327 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, 407-996-4444
Ramada Plaza Resorts and Suites Orlando International Drive, 6500 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, 407-345-5340
Country Inn and Suites by Carlson, Orlando, 7701 Universal Blvd., Orlando, FL 32819, 407- 313-4200
Econo Lodge, 7102 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, 407-313-1090
Best Western, 5618 Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32819, 407-226-9119
Orlando Continental Plaza, 6825 Visitors Circle, Orlando, FL 32819, 407-352-8211
Best Western Orlando Gateway, 7299 Universal Blvd., Orlando, FL 32819, 407-351-5009
CoCo Key and Water Resort, 7400 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, 877-875-4681
StaySky Suites I Drive, 7400 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, 877-875-4681
Wyndham Orlando Resort International Drive, 8001 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, 407-351-2420
Drury Inn and Suites, 7301 W Sand Lake Road, Orlando, FL 32819, 407-354-1101
Courtyard Orlando International Drive/Convention Center, 8600 Austrian Court, Orlando, FL 32819, 407-351-2244
Rosen Inn at Pointe Orlando, 9000 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, 407-996-8585
Quality Suites, 9350 Turkey Lake Road, Orlando, FL 32819, 407-351-5050
Rosen Plaza Hotel, 9700 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, 407-996-9700
Extended Stay America Orlando Sports Complex, 6451 Westwood Blvd, Orlando, FL 32821, 407-352-3454
Double Tree by Hilton at Seaworld, 10100 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32821, 407- 352-1100
