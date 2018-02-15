Hotels near Universal Orlando

Tourists visiting Universal Orlando have a large selection of nearby hotels to choose from for their accommodation needs. Visitors preferring to stay on the resort property can choose from several themed on-site hotels. If you'd prefer to stay off-site, these Orlando hotels near Universal can make your family's stay as comfortable as possible.
Take a look at the hotel options near Universal Orlando that are available at a variety of price ranges.
Range: Budget
Clarion Inn & Suites
5827 Caravan Court, Orlando
Call: 407-351-3800
Econo Lodge International Drive
7102 International Drive, Orlando
Call: 407-313-1090
Motel 6 Orlando International Drive
5909 American Way, Orlando
Call: 407-351-6500
Super 8 Orlando International Drive
5900 American Way, Orlando
Call: 407-313-8888
The M Hotel International Drive near Universal Orlando
6603 International Drive, Orlando
Call: 407-351-2900
Range: Affordable
Best Western Orlando Gateway Hotel
7299 Universal Blvd., Orlando
Call: 407-351-5009
Best West Plus Universal Inn
5618 Vineland Road, Orlando
Call: 407-226-9119
Bluegreen Vacations Orlando Sunshine, Ascend Resort Collection
5473 Del Verde Way, Orlando
Call: 800-456-0009
Comfort Suites
5617 Major Blvd., Orlando
Call: 407-363-1967
DoubleTree by Hilton at the Entrance to Universal Orlando
5780 Major Blvd., Orlando
Call: 407-351-1000
Four Points by Sheraton Orlando
5905 International Drive, Orlando
Call: 407-351-2100
Heart of I-Drive near Universal Orlando
7200 International Drive, Orlando
Call: 321-754-1796
Homewood Suites by Hilton Orlando
5893 American Way, Orlando
Call: 407-226-0669
La Quinta Inn & Suites
5621 Major Blvd., Orlando
Call: 407-313-3100
Sunsol International Drive
5859 American Way, Orlando
Call: 407-203-2664
Universal's Aventura Hotel
Universal's Cabana Bay Beach Resort
6550 Adventure Way, Orlando
Call: 407-503-4000
Range: Upscale
Hyatt Place Orlando Universal
5895 Caravan Court, Orlando
Call: 407-351-0627
Universal's Loews Royal Pacific Resort
6300 Hollywood Way, Orlando
Call: 407-503-3000
Universal's Loews Sapphire Falls Resort
6601 Adventure Way, Orlando
Call: 407-503-5000
Westgate Place
6145 Carrier Drive, Orlando
Call: 407-996-6000
Range: Splurge
Universal's Hard Rock Hotel
5800 Universal Blvd., Orlando
Call: 407-503-2000
Universal's Loews Portofino Bay Hotel
5601 Universal Blvd., Orlando
Call: 407-503-1000
More resources
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}