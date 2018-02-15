  • Hotels near Universal Orlando

    By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Tourists visiting Universal Orlando have a large selection of nearby hotels to choose from for their accommodation needs. Visitors preferring to stay on the resort property can choose from several themed on-site hotels. If you'd prefer to stay off-site, these Orlando hotels near Universal can make your family's stay as comfortable as possible.

    Take a look at the hotel options near Universal Orlando that are available at a variety of price ranges.

    Range: Budget

    Clarion Inn & Suites
    5827 Caravan Court, Orlando
    Call: 407-351-3800
     
    Econo Lodge International Drive
    7102 International Drive, Orlando
    Call: 407-313-1090
     
    Motel 6 Orlando International Drive
    5909 American Way, Orlando
    Call: 407-351-6500
     
    Super 8 Orlando International Drive
    5900 American Way, Orlando
    Call: 407-313-8888
     
    The M Hotel International Drive near Universal Orlando
    6603 International Drive, Orlando
    Call: 407-351-2900

    Range: Affordable

    Best Western Orlando Gateway Hotel
    7299 Universal Blvd., Orlando
    Call: 407-351-5009
     
    Best West Plus Universal Inn
    5618 Vineland Road, Orlando
    Call: 407-226-9119
     
    Bluegreen Vacations Orlando Sunshine, Ascend Resort Collection
    5473 Del Verde Way, Orlando
    Call: 800-456-0009
     
    Comfort Suites
    5617 Major Blvd., Orlando
    Call: 407-363-1967
     
    DoubleTree by Hilton at the Entrance to Universal Orlando
    5780 Major Blvd., Orlando
    Call: 407-351-1000
     
    Four Points by Sheraton Orlando
    5905 International Drive, Orlando
    Call: 407-351-2100
     
    Heart of I-Drive near Universal Orlando
    7200 International Drive, Orlando
    Call: 321-754-1796
     
    Homewood Suites by Hilton Orlando
    5893 American Way, Orlando
    Call: 407-226-0669
     
    La Quinta Inn & Suites
    5621 Major Blvd., Orlando
    Call: 407-313-3100
     
    Sunsol International Drive
    5859 American Way, Orlando
    Call: 407-203-2664
     
    Universal's Aventura Hotel
    Universal's Cabana Bay Beach Resort
    6550 Adventure Way, Orlando
    Call: 407-503-4000

    Range: Upscale

    Hyatt Place Orlando Universal
    5895 Caravan Court, Orlando
    Call: 407-351-0627
     
    Universal's Loews Royal Pacific Resort
    6300 Hollywood Way, Orlando
    Call: 407-503-3000
     
    Universal's Loews Sapphire Falls Resort
    6601 Adventure Way, Orlando
    Call: 407-503-5000
     
    Westgate Place
    6145 Carrier Drive, Orlando
    Call: 407-996-6000

    Range: Splurge

    Universal's Hard Rock Hotel
    5800 Universal Blvd., Orlando
    Call: 407-503-2000
     
    Universal's Loews Portofino Bay Hotel
    5601 Universal Blvd., Orlando
    Call: 407-503-1000

    More resources

    Hotels.com

    TripAdvisor

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories