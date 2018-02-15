0 Wizarding World of Harry Potter tickets: Finding discounts, deals

If you always felt like you should have attended Hogwarts, are a fan of the "Harry Potter" films, or just love theme park rides with special effects, a trip to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort can provide magical fun. Check out your options to buy Harry Potter world tickets at the best prices.



The theme park: The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is a themed area spanning two theme parks—Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida—at the Universal Orlando Resort in Orlando. The Islands of Adventure theme park includes Hogwarts castle and Hogsmeade village, while the Universal Studios Florida theme park features Diagon Alley with its multi-dimensional thrill rides and magical experiences.



All aboard The Hogwarts Express: If you want to get the "riding to school with the other wizard students" experience, you'll need a park-to-park ticket, annual pass or season pass. You board a theme ride called Hogwarts Express at King's Cross Station in London at Universal Studios Florida and travel to Hogsmeade Station in Universal's Islands of Adventure.



Base tickets: One-park Harry Potter World tickets entitle you to admission to either one of the theme parks for a calendar day. The one-park price starts at about $110 per person and does not include access to the Hogwarts Express. Single-day park-to-park tickets start at around $165 per person and include access to both Wizarding World of Harry Potter lands (Diagon Alley and Hogsmeade) and rides on the Hogwarts Express.



Multi-day tickets: Universal Orlando also offers multi-day tickets at substantial savings. Four-day, two-park tickets start at about $72 per person per day, for example, and one-park multi-day tickets start at about $58 per day per person.



Season passes: These are even more elaborate deals for dedicated Universal Orlando Resorts fans. Two-park seasonal passes start around $285 for basic park-to-park admission (blockout dates apply) and include discounts at the resort hotels and theme park and special event tickets. Season passes also come in three other tiers, with added benefits all the way up to the 2-Park Premier Pass, which costs about $540 and includes the same benefits of the basic season pass, along with such perks as valet parking, no blockout dates and a Universal Express pass after 4 p.m.



Vacation packages: Universal offers The Wizarding World of Harry Potter-exclusive vacation packages that involve hotel stays, park-to-park admission, early park admission and other perks. The prices vary by season and day of the week, but start at about $155 per night per adult. Find out more and purchase the vacation packages at the Universal Orlando website.



Where to find discounts and coupons: Universal Orlando Resort offers discounts online, such as saving $20 off the front gate price on multi-day tickets when you buy online. They also provide a coupon book with more than $150 in savings with multi-day ticket purchases online.



You can also sign up for the official Visit Orlando newsletter to receive special offers and discounts on many Orlando parks, including Harry Potter World tickets.



Special events: On occasion, there are special events at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, including special decorations and shows at Christmas for the 2017-2018 winter holiday season, which was included with general admission.



Where to buy tickets:



Universal Orlando website



By phone:



Tickets: 407-224-7840

Vacation packages: 877-801-9720



For more information:



Universal Orlando Resort

Guest Contact Center

1000 Universal Studios Plaza, Orlando, FL 32819

407-363-8000

universalorlando.com



