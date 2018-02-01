0 9 Investigates: Fire rescue vehicles with recalled parts remain in operation

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County firefighters contacted Channel 9, expressing concern for their safety and wanting to know when dozens of recalled parts will be replaced after an emergency vehicle caught fire while a child was being taken to a hospital.

Tara Wingate and paramedic Adam Spicer were taking a woman and her daughter to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children on Sept. 10, 2016, when Orange County Fire Rescue’s Rescue 80 caught fire, records said.

According to a report, Wingate heard something pop while driving on State Road 408, so she exited the highway.

She lost power steering, the vehicle’s brakes malfunctioned, its engine began smoking and paint on the vehicle’s hood changed color, the report said.

Another emergency vehicle had to be sent to take the woman and her child to the hospital.

Dodge completed a report that determined that a water pump had failed, and a pulley broke off and made contact with harnesses, causing the fire and melting.

A nationwide recall was issued of Dodge Ram 4500 Chassis cabs one year later because their water pumps could catch fire.

“FCA is unaware of any related injuries or accidents,” Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Dodge's parent company, said in a statement.

The company no longer equips its vehicles with the water pump and later said there have been several issues reported.

Jay Zembower, of Zembower's Auto Center in Altamonte Springs, discussed the seriousness of the issue with Channel 9’s Shannon Butler.

“This falls at a nine or 10,” he said. “There is no question about it.”

Zembower said emergency vehicles can face an increased risk because of weight and acceleration.

“That increased the load pressure on that water pump, and we see an increased failure rate in those vehicles,” he said.

Zembower said firefighters will need to cross their fingers and hope that other vehicles don’t experience issues.

OCFR provided Channel 9 with the following statement:

“Dodge has not notified us that the parts are available at this time. Once they are available, our fleet team will work with Orange County’s fleet to have the parts replaced.”

The agency has 60 Dodge Ram 4500 Chassis cabs. It’s unclear how long it will take to replace the recalled parts. Meanwhile, the vehicles remain in use.

Click here for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's database of vehicle safety issues and recalls.

