Apopka opens new fire station

APOPKA, Fla. - The Apopka Fire Department will open a new fire station Friday for the first time in more than 20 years.
Fire Station No. 5, which was built along Fire House Lane near Jason Dwelley Parkway and Recreation Way, is not far from the city's Northwest Recreation Complex.
Construction on the $1.6 million, 7,800-square-foot facility began in August. It includes four vehicle bays, offices, dining space and sleeping quarters for the 21 firefighters who will work there.
Photos: Apopka Fire Station No. 5
Crews are getting ready for the grand opening of a new fire station in Apopka. The first one in 20 years. pic.twitter.com/yzau0BNzas— Ty Russell (@TRussellWFTV) February 23, 2018
Read: Apopka mayor faces questions about D.C. trip at taxpayers' expense
With the construction of the new station, firefighters are estimated to arrive at emergencies in the Rock Springs Ridge, Oak Ridge and Wekiva Run neighborhoods six minutes sooner, city spokesman Robert Sargent said.
Firefighters at the station will also handle crashes on State Road 429, including the stretch of the road known as the Wekiva Parkway.
Read: 9 Investigates: Scoreboards for Apopka in storage 4 months later
Watch footage of the new fire station below:
Read: Verona Café manager tells breast-feeding mom to cover up
Tours will be given of the fire house and fire vehicles after a ribbon cutting ceremony, which is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.
In 2017, firefighters responded to almost 8,700 emergencies, a more than 20 percent increase from the previous year. The city has more than 50,000 residents, Sargent said.
Read: Parents want speeding drivers to slow down near Apopka school
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}