0 Parents want speeding drivers to slow down near Apopka school

APOPKA, Fla. - Some parents want something to be done about speeding drivers near Apopka Elementary School.

They said they want drivers who fly through the intersection of Old Dixie Highway and Vick Road to slow down, especially while children walk to and from school.

Karen Lanovoi, who has lived near the school for 13 years, said speeding in the area is a serious problem.

"It's frightening," she said. "Especially when I see the little ones -- and they are alone -- (who) are just walking home."

Lanovoi said that she fears a tragedy could happen if something doesn't change.

"If (drivers) space off and (students) are crossing the street, there's just no time," she said. "There's no reaction time for a driver (who's) driving that quickly."

The speed limit in the area is 35 mph and 20 mph in the school zone, but Lanovoi said that drivers often disobey the speed limit.

She said she tries to avoid the area altogether.

"It's just too congested," Lanovoi said. "It's too tricky, so I just go around. I kind of circumvent the problem."

Orange County Public Schools said that it's aware of the issue and has been working with the Apopka Police Department to correct it.

Lanovoi said more must be done.

"Everybody behaves well (when) there's a policeman around," she said. "I think that's probably their best solution right now."

