0 Arrested Orange County students will be removed from sports, clubs immediately under new proposal

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orange County School Board is considering pulling students arrested for serious crimes—including athletes—from teams and clubs as part of a new discipline proposal.

Another aspect of the proposal would allow the superintendent to transfer students to another school for safety concerns.

School Board chairman Bill Sublette said the impetus behind the proposal were cases where students were accused of crimes by their classmates and the victims still had to face those students either on the field or in school.

The proposed changes could be felt at every Orange County school, from the classroom to the football field.

“Sorry if it was wrong and they weren't found guilty but I think student safety should be above everything else,” said Debbie Oerly, a parent of an Orange County student.

The current policy allows students to participate in everything from sports to band to chess club until the prosecutor formally files charges, which can happen weeks after an arrest.

“You can’t be too careful nowadays,” said Oerly.

The board may also change the code of conduct to warn students they could be transferred if they get into legal trouble or create safety concerns for other students.

Last November, parents pushed to have a Winter Park High School student removed over allegations he inappropriately shot video of female students.

“I think the board felt and feels that we don't have enough protections in our code of student conduct for victims,” said Sublette.

Sublette said no single incident prompted the proposal and it still needs formal approval by the school board.

Under the proposed changes, students who were arrested will be allowed to participate in extracurricular activities again if prosecutors drop the charges.



