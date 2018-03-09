0 Deputies return to home of missing Clermont man

CLERMONT, Fla. - Crews were digging up the ground Friday at the of a Clermont man who disappeared in 2015.

Earlier this month, a friend of Michael Shaver’s asked deputies to do a well-being check at Shaver’s home because he hadn’t heard from him since 2015.

Lake County deputies went to the home on Sandy Pines Road and talked with his wife, Laurie Shaver, about his disappearance.

Read: Woman lawyers up after police discover husband missing since 2015

Deputies said she was cooperative at first and let them into her home, but then she told them they would have to speak to her attorney.

Michael Shaver has not been seen or heard of since 2015, Lake County deputies say. Source: Lake County Sheriff's Office

They said Michael Shaver hasn't had any cellphone or bank activity since he vanished.

No court records were found that show the couple divorced.

Read: Lake County man reported missing after 3 years has no cellphone, bank activity

On Friday morning, law enforcement vehicles lined up around the property.

The home was surrounded with crime scene tape.

Deputies have not said why the investigation has led them to dig up the property.

Reporter Myrt Price is at the scene and will have a live report coming up on Eyewitness News.

We’re here at the scene and law enforcement vehicles are lined up along the street, in front of the home. pic.twitter.com/0eOYNHWPnm — Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) March 9, 2018

Right now crime scene tape is up all around the property. pic.twitter.com/aEI9ZSRAge — Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) March 9, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.