0 Disney expected to raise ticket prices amid dozens of construction projects

ORLANDO, Fla. - Attendance at Walt Disney World theme parks was down in 2017, but Channel 9 anchor Jamie Holmes found out that Disney is expected to see slight a gain in profits.

Disney is expected to raise its ticket prices with anticipation of the payoff coming to the parks in the next three years, Channel 9 learned.

There are dozens of construction projects going on at each of the four Walt Disney World parks, with Toy Story Land and Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge being the most high-profile attractions.

Disney is undergoing about 50 renovations and other construction projects, all to be completed by the park’s 50th anniversary in 2021.

"Have you ever seen this scope of this before?" Holmes asked.

"Absolutely not," Shelley Caran of icFlorida said. "The resort is becoming a self-contained world."

A "Tron" roller coaster, which will be next to Space Mountain in Tomorrowland, will be open in 2021.

Park officials submitted a 500-page document for a major makeover to the entrance of Epcot, where a "Guardians of the Galaxy" ride will be built.

There's also the Disney skyliner called The Gondola, which will connect Epcot and Hollywood Studios to hotels.

Disney is also renovating the roads around the parks.

Despite the construction, analysts expect Disney to raise ticket prices in February, just as it has done every February for the last four years.

"It's not going to be a big increase. I think it will be a token, modest increase; a couple of bucks," theme park financial analyst Rick Munarriz said.

An annual pass with blackout dates costs $390. Disney has worked to justify that price, with all that construction, by adding more festivals and shows.

"If there's a wall that's at least 50 feet tall, Disney is going to blast a projection on it and make it a nighttime show,” Munarriz said. "Clearly, Disney is going to be a much more exciting park and resort in a couple of years."

Disney isn't alone in raising prices this time of year.

Universal Studios Orlando also raises its ticket prices every year, shortly after Walt Disney World.

