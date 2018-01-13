  • FHP: Man dies after car crashes into tree, catches fire in Osceola County

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A man died after his car left the roadway in Osceola County early Saturday, crashing into a tree and bursting into flames, the Florida Highway Patrol said. 

    The man, who troopers have not identified, was driving a 2015 Nissan sedan around 2:35 a.m. south on Ham Brown Road near Reaves Road when his car left the roadway, troopers said. 

    Watch: Osceola County mother killed after being mistaken for target in murder-for-hire plot, sheriff says

    Troopers said his car crashed into a tree and caught fire, killing him. 

    Watch: Orange County Schools says bus driver involved in chaos with parents did what he was supposed to do

    Troopers are waiting for a medical examiner’s review to positively identify the driver, according to the crash report. 

    Read: Jeff Bezos donates $33 million to scholarship fund for DACA recipients

    The crash remains under investigation, troopers said. 
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories