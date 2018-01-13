FHP: Man dies after car crashes into tree, catches fire in Osceola County

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A man died after his car left the roadway in Osceola County early Saturday, crashing into a tree and bursting into flames, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The man, who troopers have not identified, was driving a 2015 Nissan sedan around 2:35 a.m. south on Ham Brown Road near Reaves Road when his car left the roadway, troopers said.
Troopers said his car crashed into a tree and caught fire, killing him.
Troopers are waiting for a medical examiner’s review to positively identify the driver, according to the crash report.
The crash remains under investigation, troopers said.
