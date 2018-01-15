Flagler County deputies expected to announce details of woman's death

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff's Office announced it was going to release new developments Monday in a woman's death.
Deputies said Michael Cummings called on 911 Thursday morning and said he had found his wife, Faith Cummings, dead inside their Palm Coast home.
Cummings was arrested at that time for obstruction of justice because, deputies said, he refused their orders to leave the home so they could investigate.
No other details were released.
Deputies are expected to release more information about the case Monday evening.
