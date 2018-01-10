0

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 24-year-old man is accused of using a gun reported stolen in 2016 to rob and shoot a man Tuesday night at a strip mall near the University of Central Florida, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting was reported at 10 p.m. on Collegiate Way near University Boulevard and North Alafaya Trail, Orange County Deputy Ingrid Tejada-Monforte said.

Leonard Patrick Jr. Hill allegedly approached a 19-year-old man and unsuccessfully tried to rob him before robbing another man who had just walked out of a tobacco store, Tejada-Monforte said.

Deputies said the 24-year-old victim was shot while trying to fight off Hill.

The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, investigators said.

"A nearby crowd observed the second altercation and proceeded to apprehend the suspect, disarming him by force," Tejada-Monforte said. "The suspect ... was arrested and transported to ORMC for treatment of injuries inflicted at the hands of the good Samaritans during his apprehension."

Hill was booked into the Orange County Jail on attempted murder and armed robbery charges.

UCF student Kristin Maldonado was shaken to hear that someone was shot during a robbery so close to campus.

"It's definitely pretty scary hearing about it," she said. "I go to school right across the street, so it's a little concerning."

Maldonado was glad to hear that the people who witnessed the shooting stepped in to help the victim.

"It's good to hear that even though people are put in those dangerous situations, they're willing to help others get out of them," she said.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

